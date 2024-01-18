Madrid GP ready to be included in the calendar

MADRID-. He Madrid Grand Prix will be included in the Formula 1 calendar, multiple sources informed The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The official announcement will be made next week in the capital of Spain, according to sources familiar with the agreement that will bring F1 back to the Madrid region more than 40 years since the last time it held a race in the top championship. sports motorsports.

The sources spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.

Details were still being finalized regarding the precise year in which Madrid will access the calendar, although press reports mentioned that it is a multi-year agreement starting in 2026.

Barcelona has a contract to host F1 races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2026.

According to Spanish media, negotiations had been started with the Catalan authorities to reach an agreement that would give Madrid the Barcelona place on the calendar before the end of the current contract. Another possibility of having two races in Spain in 2026 was also being considered.

The race in Madrid would be a street circuit located in the capital’s fairgrounds. Details will be revealed next week.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, recently said that “very good news” for the capital will be announced next Tuesday.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid community, pointed out on Tuesday that an F1 race will add a lot to the “Madrid brand” and promised that we will do “everything in our power and the best facilities for the project to stay.” and consolidates itself as the best circuit in the world”

The last F1 race in the Madrid region was held in 1981 at the Jarama circuit. The Jerez de la Frontera track in southern Spain hosted races between 1986-1990, and also in 1994 and 1997. Barcelona has been the Spanish home of F1 from 1991 to the present.

The country also hosted the European Grand Prix on a street circuit in Valencia between 2008 and 2012.

Source: AP