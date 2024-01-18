It has been one year since “Mulatica”, by Seidy La Niña, was released, something that she has not overlooked on her social networks.

With a short fragment of the official video clip of the single that earned her her nickname, the Miami-based Cuban performer shared her feelings for the anniversary,

“It’s incredible that it’s been a year since Mulatica came out. It seems unbelievable that this song revolutionized my career,” he said in the post shared on social networks this Thursday.

“Thanks to you and everyone who was part of it,” he closed the publication.

The official music video for the song, undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of his career, currently has more than 6.7 million views on YouTube.

But while her releases continue to gain views on digital platforms, Seidy La Niña remains faithful to her essence and her abilities to heat up the networks and provoke debate among their followersfocused on preparing for their concert on February 9 at the Flamingo Bar in Miami.

“With our backs to the negative comments, we are doing business and that creates enemies,” he said in recent days when remembering the date of his long-awaited presentation.