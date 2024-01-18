Cuban tries to explain to American lawyer that he had an accident: “They have to study Spanish”

A funny video has begun to circulate on social networks that shows a scene in which a Cuban goes to a law office to explain to an American lawyer that he had a car accident and wants to get paid for it.

In the audiovisual, uploaded to the TikTok account called El Pacho Viral Humorshows the funny scene in which the young man tries to communicate with the lawyer by speaking in popular slang.

To do this, he needs a translation from a woman who does speak English, since the lawyer does not understand what the assistant is trying to tell him.

The funny thing about the story is that, in addition, the Cuban tries to communicate in English in a terrible way and ends up angry because he says that lawyers in the United States must learn to speak Spanish so that they can understand them.

“I’m trying hard to speak English. How long is this going to happen with Americans? When are you going to study Spanish?” says the young man jokingly at the end of the video.