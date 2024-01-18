The largest passenger plane in the world turns 19

MIAMI. – 19 years ago the plane of passengers largest in the world: in Toulouse, France, the Airbus A380 was launched.

According to the reviews of January 18, 2005, the plane was defined as “giant, ecologically correct, modern, luxurious, profitable and revolutionary.” And with that endorsement it was promoted by the first airlines that acquired it.

The Airbus was launched with a capacity for 555 people divided into three classes and for more than 800 if it is a flight charter. The plane is 73 meters long.

Made in Europe, the Airbus company is the competition of the American giant Boeing that was born in Seattle. In this month of January, the Airbus company reported that, in the year 2023, delivered 735 commercial aircraft to 87 customers worldwide.

In January 2020, US, British and French authorities approved an unprecedented agreement with Airbus under which the company had to pay up to $4 billion to conclude a corruption investigation.

According to federal prosecutors USA, Airbus ran a years-long corruption campaign involving bribery and false information reporting for more than five years: the goal was to obtain valuable licenses to export US military technology.

Manufacturing of the airplane

In February 2019, the company announced its decision to close production of the Airbus A380. The measure was taken due to the lack of new orders during the last five years and after the modification of orders by its main client: the United Arab Emirates.

After 15 years since the first flight, in September 2020, the last example of the Airbus A380 left the final assembly line in Toulouse.

Source: El País / International Day Portal / Command Bridge