Artificial intelligence is the center of attention at Davos Forum

DAVOS. -The artificial intelligence is, by far, the star of the world’s leaders and business leaders gathered to hear great ideas at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the luxurious resort of Davos. The astonishing advances of generative AI have shocked the world, and today’s elite are looking for ways to harness its insights and minimize its risks.

In a sign of the growing resonance it has ChatGPT, OpenAI maker CEO Sam Altman debuted at Davos to the kind of crowds that gather to hear rock stars, with his benefactor, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, hot on his heels.

AI has a geopolitical importance that surpasses that of almost all previous technologiesas indicated by the fact that world leaders from China to France talked about virtually nothing else, even at post-conference receptions.

The leadership drama that was the talk of the AI ​​world followed Altman and Nadella to the elegant snows of Switzerland.

Altman, abruptly fired by the OpenAI board and reinstated no less abruptly by the same board, said at an event organized by Bloomberg that he was dedicated to “installing a large full board” and would later study the changes to be introduced in the unusual structure. businesswoman, governed by a non-profit organization.

He refused to answer any more questions, and when someone tried to ask the OpenAI executive accompanying him, he asked, “Do you really want us to spend time on the soap opera instead of talking about what the AGI will do?”

AGI is the acronym for artificial generative intelligence, the technology capable of surpassing human intelligence that OpenAI aspires to create. With that in mind, Altman spoke about technology and humanity in a panel on Thursday.

For his part, Nadella said that “I feel comfortable, I have no problems with whatever structure” the operating model of OpenAI, the startup in which Microsoft has invested billions of dollars. “I just want good governance and true stability ”he said at another Bloomberg event.

Forum founder Klaus Schwab asked Microsoft CEO if he thought the world’s rulers were up to the task of creating regulations for AI, but carefully avoided questions about OpenAI’s governance.

Senior officials from China to Europe presented their positions on AI as the world tries to regulate a rapidly developing technology that has a profound impact on work, elections and private life.

The European Union has moved ahead of the rest of the world by drafting the first set of regulatory rules at the start of a busy electoral year. Lies and disinformation spread through AI are the biggest risk to the global economy with their threat to erode democracy and polarize society, according to a report from the World Economic Forum.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that AI is “a double-edged sword.”

“Humans must control machines instead of allowing machines to control us,” he said in a speech Tuesday. “AI must be guided in a direction conducive to the progress of humanity, so there must be a limit to the development of AI, a limit that must not be crossed,” he added, without going into details.

China, one of the global centers of AI development, wants to “enhance communication and cooperation with all parties” to improve global AI governance, Li said.

China has issued interim regulations to handle generative AI, but the EU was ahead of everyone with its AI Law, the product of a hard-won political agreement that awaits final sanction.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said AI is “a very significant opportunity if used responsibly.”

“The global race” to develop and adopt it is on, he said, praising the law and a program to pair supercomputers with small and medium-sized businesses to train large AI models.

