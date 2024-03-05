Maduro regime censors another international channel

CARACAS. – The Nicolás Maduro regime censored the German public media Deustche Welle (DW), in Spanish, on Monday, March 4. He canal It came from the grid of two cable companies: Simple TV and Súper Cable.

Maduro described Deutsche Welle as “ a half-Nazi.” The allegations were made during the television program “Con Maduro+.”

“Now they have a ‘little campaign’ run by CNN in Spanish, CNN in general, AP and by all those means, and among them a half-Nazi from Germany, a half-Nazi: DW, it is a half-Nazi. They have a campaign saying that all the crimes in the world today are committed by Venezuelans and that the Aragua Train is all over the United States committing crimes,” Maduro said.

The censorship of DW became known hours after the Minister of Communication and Information, Freddy Ñánez, questioned a publication in which DW referred to Venezuela “as the second most corrupt country in the world.”

“High-ranking politicians participate in the Cartel of the Suns, a criminal network composed mainly of military personnel. They traffic cocaine, illegally mined gold and extort. Those involved have made a lot of money. The Cartel of the Suns has the support of mayors and governors in key regions for drug trafficking. It is not known if Maduro “It plays an active role, but the judiciary is involved in the process and tends to be permissive with the president’s Executive,” the channel said.

In that sense, Minister Ñáñez highlighted: “What else does DW do besides covering up the genocide in Gaza? Lying, defaming and spreading hatred against Venezuela. Its hoaxes are disgusting but the poverty of its content is also sad. It’s worth it.” complaint”.

Channel attack

On the night of Monday, March 4, the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) confirmed that DW left two cable companies. In the case of Simple TV, the German media no longer appears in the canal 770, and on Super Cable it does not appear on channel 69.

