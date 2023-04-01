Ricky Martin dedicates nice words to Bad Bunny before giving him an award

Bad Bunny and Ricki Martin have stolen the cameras at the gala of the 34th edition of the GLAAD Media Awards, on the night of Thursday, March 30.

It was at that gala that the famous 29-year-old Bad Bunnywas recognized with GLAD’s Vanguard Award for making a significant difference in promoting acceptance of trans and LGBTQ people.

At this same gala, 51-year-old Ricky Martin was in charge of delivering the award to the famous singer Bad Bunny, for which he praised the singer.

Ricky Martin’s words to Bad Bunny

Ricky Martin gives award to Bad Bunny



It turns out that through his Instagram account, where he is followed by more than 17 million people, Ricky Martin assures that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s real name, is the pride of Puerto Rico.

If we remember, both singers are from Puerto Rico, so Ricki Martin brings out his humble side, recognizing that “El Conejo Malo” is the best ally of the LGBTQ community.

“Right now a generation of queer Latinos is telling the world: that’s who we are and we’re here to stay. And Bad Bunny is here to amplify his voices, ”was how the singer of“ Livin ‘La vida Loca ”began, who in 2010 made his homosexuality public.

Bad Bunny’s colleague has said that the most streamed artist in history is vigorously standing up for trans women and the entire community.

“He tells all the fans to let LGBTQ people dance, sing, love and live their lives authentically.”

For which Ricky Martin expressed in style: “We gave the GLAD Vanguard Award to the one and only Bad Bunny”, to later meet Bad Bunny and give him the award.

Bad Bunny award divides opinions

Bad Bunny award divides opinions



After Ricky Martin’s words towards Bad Bunny, many Internet users have divided opinions about it, since some assure that the reggaeton singer does not sing and does not have talent.

Some of the comments highlight that: “I don’t understand, this guy has no talent and they keep rewarding him”, “I respect Ricky Martin’s music, which is clean and beautiful, but Bad Bunny has many rude and dirty songs, I don’t understand”, among much others.

