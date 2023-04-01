“Let’s Dance”: Sharon Battiste writes in the history book of the show

Was it the new coach?

Partner exchange at “Let’s Dance”! The moderators Victoria Swarovski (29) and Daniel Hartwich (44) had shocked the celebrities and their professional dance partners with surprising news last week: the couples were put together again, each celebrity was now given a different coach.

One message made the candidates all the more relieved: no couple had to leave “Let’s Dance” that evening. While the new teams juror Joachim Llambi (58) elicited some ambiguous sayings, a couple caused a dance surprise.

Slippery sayings after hot dances

Things got hot with the new couple constellations – also with handball star Michael “Mimi” Kraus (39) and his new partner Ekaterina Leonova (35). While Mimi’s wife Isabel (33) watched in the audience despite the marriage crisis, Ekat tried to train her protégé to be a torero for a Paso Doble: “I’ll try to make you really horny in four days. This is gonna be hot. Undress yourself!”

After the performance, Daniel Hartwich worried about his candidate: “Did your whip still smell of Timon?”

Ekaterina Leonova whipped up her dance partner Michael Kraus properly – after the show, the two laughed together Foto: Getty Images

The rumba to “Dancing Queen” by actress Chryssanthi Kavazi (34) and Zsolt Sándor Cseke (35) then seemed to have triggered something in Llambi. He talked his head off, claiming: “You had strong moments when you were with Zsolt. You guys had a pose where you were all over him like that. And then I thought: This is what I always want to have.”

While the first spectators in the audience were already laughing, Llambi continued: “Very important with Rumba, with your partner: look at him. take him That’s what the guy gets paid for!”

Now Jorge González was outraged and grunted indignantly: “Tell me!” Motsi Mabuse (41) was already shaking his head: “Who else can we pay?” Llambi continued to claim: “That’s why he’s there. That’s the one you have to use.” Zsolt took it calmly – and was happy with Chryssanthi after all 21 points.

Judge Joachim Llambi with presenter Frauke Ludowig Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Sharon Battiste dances her way to full points

She was the big surprise of the evening. After ex-Bachelorette Sharon Battiste (31) exchanged her partner Christian Polanc (44) for Valentin Lusin (36), the next shock awaited her shortly afterwards: Valentin fell ill and had to send her his wife Renata (35) as a replacement for training .

But despite these circumstances and the fact that she was still considered a shaky candidate last week, Sharon not only received a standing ovation from the jury that evening, but also exuberant criticism.

Sharon Battiste showed full physical commitment and got the maximum number of points for it Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Motsi Mabuse was blown away by the rumba: “It really touched my heart. Oh my God! Last week I was worried about you getting kicked out. But that’s a favorite dance!” Jorge also cheered: “This dance remains in the history of ‘Let’s Dance’!” He personally thanked Renata in the audience: “We see the quality that we have with ‘Let’s Dance’ ‘!

Sharon also thanked Renata – and Valentin even sent a romantic message afterwards: “Love you!” Joachim Llambi had also risen and praised: “We have rarely had such an emotional and soulful rumba. More is simply not possible.”

This was also reflected in the points: All three jurors stretched the tens and brought tears of joy to Sharon’s eyes: “I was so overwhelmed by the applause, the energy and the mood.”

Double kicking on the next show

Anna Ermakova danced 29 points – so she is safe from being thrown out Foto: Getty Images

While that evening, because of the partner swap, no couple “ Let’s Dance “, Daniel Hartwich opened at the end of the evening: “In the upcoming show, two couples are eliminated.”

So it has to be jittery – but Anna Ermakova (23) should be sure again. She had danced her way to 29 points, but she also got a bonus point for the next show for having the most calls. TV chef Ali Güngörmüs (46) should make an extra effort for this: he should have put his dancing shoes on the nail that evening, as Daniel Hartwich revealed.