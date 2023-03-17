Mainz: The stand at Barreiro & Lee

1. FSV Mainz 05 does not want to part with either Jae-sung Lee (30) or Leandro Barreiro (23). Mainz coach Bo Svensson explained to ‘Bild’: “They are both very important players. Both have one year left on their contract. That means: you will still be playing here next year.”

Continue below the ad

Both pros still have a contract at Bruchweg until 2024. In the current season, both Lee and Barreiro are regulars. The South Korean has played in all 24 Bundesliga games so far, the Luxembourger in 22. If possible, both midfielders should extend their contracts.

reading tip

Tigges sums up BVB farewell & explains Cologne change