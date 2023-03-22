Miralles is left with a thorn in his pairing with Paredes: “We could have won more titles”

Ezequiel Miralles and Esteban Paredes were one of the many pairs that defended the Colo Colo shirt, where they lived important moments with the Alba shirt in Chilean football.

Esteban Paredes will have his great farewell this Saturday at the Monumental Stadium and with the presence of his beloved Colo Colo. The historic soccer player will say goodbye to professional soccer on a day that will undoubtedly be marked for his life, considering that he will have many friends who will accompany him on this special day.

Ezequiel Miralles is left with a thorn in the duo with Esteban Paredes.

One of the guests at the farewell to Estaban Paredes is the Argentine Ezequiel Miralleswith whom he shared a dressing room in Colo Colo and formed a good pair up front that allowed them to achieve several important victories, as well as the Clausura Tournament title in 2009.

The former trans-Andean soccer player spoke this Wednesday with the Los Tenores program on Radio ADN, where he fondly remembered the historic white scorer, highlighting the duo they formed in attack and the knowledge that both had of the partner with whom they ended up complementing each other in a very good way.

“We understood each other very quickly, that connection was created between two forwards that is not easy to find. He knew what I needed, and I knew what he wanted, he was a complement. It was just raising your head and waiting for the movement ”, began by recounting the former Argentine soccer player.

However, he also has a thorn in his side of having formed this good duo with Esteban Paredes and in which they could have won more titles together with Colo Colo. “That’s where we got that bitter taste of not playing a better role internationally or winning more championships.but this is how it is, sometimes it’s your turn and sometimes it’s not”.

Finally, the one born in Bahía Blanca highlighted his time in Colo Colo. “It made me grow a lot. It never crossed my mind that I was going to live that experience. In Colo Colo it was another reality due to the demand. It came in handy for me, I took advantage of it and enjoyed it. They were two beautiful years ”, she declared.