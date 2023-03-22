EdF: Kolo Muani holder against the Netherlands?

The French team will play its first match of the year 2023 this Friday (8:45 p.m.) against the Netherlands as part of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. For this meeting, Didier Deschamps seems to be heading for a 4-3-3 .

After the international retirement of Hugo Lloris, it is Mike Maignan who takes on the role of number 1 in the goal of the Blues. In defence, barring glitches, there will be no surprises: Jules Kound will be aligned on the right, Ibrahima Konat and Dayot Upamecano will form the axial pair, Theo Hernandez will keep his left place. In the middle, the coach should not change anything by continuing to trust Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot and Aurlien Tchouamni. Finally, if Kylian Mbapp and Kingsley Coman should animate the wings, Randal Kolo Muani could be preferred Olivier Giroud in point.

The probable composition of the Blues: Maignan – Kound, Conat, Upamecano, T. Hernandez – Griezmann, Tchouamni, Rabiot – Coman, Kolo Muani (or Giroud), Mbapp.