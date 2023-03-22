“Maker Faire Ruhr” in Dortmund: Steampunk, droids and more

Dortmund.

At the “Maker Faire Ruhr” trade fair, DASA in Dortmund presents what hobbyists and clubs create in their own four walls.

Who doesn’t know the famous words of Gyro Gearloose? “Nothing is too sworn for an engineer!” In the 1950s, the German Disney comic translator Erika Fuchs put these words into the mouth of the Duckburg inventor for the first time – or rather: into the speech bubble. There is a high probability that one or the other guest of the “Maker Faire Ruhr” may have taken Gyro Gearloose as a role model. Because creative, useful or decorative inventions are also the focus of events at the hands-on fair in Dortmund’s Dasa World of Work exhibition on March 25th and 26th.

The R2 Builders Club eV, for example, is inspired by a completely different fantasy world than that of Walt Disney and Duck illustrator Carl Barks. The droid makers give those interested tips on how to make a blinking and beeping robot in the “Star Wars” style. The “Steam Trek” team is also preferably at home in the universe of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker & Co. Since 2014, the working group has been tailoring and building costumes and props that combine elements from the science fiction worlds of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” with influences from steampunk culture.

“Maker Faire Ruhr”: Large steampunk offer

Fans of the retro-futuristic art genre will be offered a lot anyway at the “Maker Faire Ruhr”. Internet retailer Syrestria, for example, has a stand and sells steampunk-style jewellery, headgear and USB sticks that it produces itself. The LED Steampunk group brings along dragon figures, explains secrets about timekeeping and reveals how to read the time from beacons.

Speaking of fire: expert Martin Busch invites you to a chemistry lesson of a different kind. Using various experiments, he demonstrates the inherent properties of flames and embers. If you would like to try it yourself, you can contact Sascha Ott. At his stand, guests can become a living circuit, test whether candles can burn under water and solve scientific puzzles.













Robotics also plays a major role at Maker Faire Ruhr. Photo: Ralf Rottmann / FUNKE Photo Services





Bottled water rockets and bicycle pumps

The model construction section is also not neglected at the “Maker Faire Ruhr”. At ftc eV there are marble runs, lighthouses and toys made by Fischertechnik, a brand they have built themselves. The Solaris-RMB company constructs other curious models, including water rockets assembled from beverage bottles and bicycle pumps.

And the Ein-Dollar-Glasses association proves that inventive talent often benefits the common good. The visual aid is manufactured on site using a bending machine. The material only costs around one US dollar, and the end product is sent to developing countries to help people with poor eyesight living there.

"Maker Faire Ruhr", 25.+26.3., Sat+Sun 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (admission until 5 p.m.), Dasa working world exhibition, Friedrich-Henkel-Weg 1-25, Dortmund. Admission: approx. 9 €, reduced rate approx. 6 €, children under 6 years approx. 1.50 €, advance booking and further information at www.makerfaire-ruhr.com.









