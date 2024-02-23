Man dies from chest wound in subway

A man received a fatal injury while riding a subway car in the Bronx and later died in the hospital, according to police reports.

The incident occurred after five in the morning on Friday on a southbound D line train that was about to arrive at the 182nd Street and Grand Concourse station.

At first, the police reported that the 45-year-old victim had been shot in the chest, but the information was later corrected and it was said that it was a puncture wound that caused his death. It is not clear at this time what caused the injury.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the moment there are no arrests and the investigation is underway.

Authorities are looking for three suspects, according to police sources.

