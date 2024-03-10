Man fatally shot in Brooklyn

A man was fatally shot in Brooklyn this morning.

The incident occurred around 1:00 am at 673 Sterling Place, in the Crown Heights area.

Upon arrival, police found a 40-year-old man with at least four gunshot wounds to his body.

Some bullet casings were found in the basement of the place.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was certified dead.

The police continue with the investigations.

