Teenager hospitalized after subway surfing

A 14-year-old teenager is recovering from the injuries he suffered after carrying out the dangerous practice of subway surfing.

Officers responded to the Fourth Avenue and 9th Street train station along the F Line around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The teen was inside the train car when officers arrived, and found him with a laceration to his head, pain in his neck and chest.

The young man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition and an investigation is underway.

Last year, there were at least five deaths related to subway surfing.

The MTA indicates that the number has increased in recent years.

