Man shot in the face in downtown Nanaimo – Reuters

A man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident in downtown Nanaimo last night.

According to a statement from the RCMP, a 39-year-old victim is currently hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries after emergency services were dispatched to the vicinity of the Coast Bastion Hotel on Bastion Street around 20 hours on Saturday, March 1. 18.

“The incident was originally reported by Community Safety Officers who were on patrol when reported by the victim who was bleeding profusely from a facial injury,” the statement said.

The man, who told officers he had been shot, was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical attention.

The area surrounding the hotel was closed to the public after the incident as investigators searched for forensic evidence. The statement also noted that no arrests have yet been made and the firearm involved has not been located.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident, including video, photos or dash cam footage from the area between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Saturday, to contact Nanaimo RCMP at their line no. urgent at 250-754-2345.

