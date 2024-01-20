Man wins a million dollars in lottery scratch-off in Florida

A Tampa man won the $1 million prize after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game this week, lottery officials announced Friday.

The lucky man is called Yorjhans Rodríguez Damas, 45, who claimed his $1 million prize this week after playing the scratch-off game “$1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular,” reported Local 10.

According to Lottery officials, Rodríguez Damas chose to receive Your profits as a single, lump sum payment of $640,000.

They also said that they had bought the ticket at a Food Mart in their city, an establishment that will receive an additional commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular, launched in February and offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million,” the Florida Lottery explained in a news release.

“In addition, scratch-off tickets have more than $1.6 billion in cash rewards“.

The game’s overall winning odds are 1 in 4.50, he details.

On January 2, a single ticket sold in the state of Michigan won the jackpot of the first Powerball drawing of the year, which had accumulated 842.4 million with a cash option of 425.2 million. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since October 11, 2023.