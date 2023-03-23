March 23 strike: in Marseille, opponents remain mobilized against pension reform

In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), opponents of pension reform came in large numbers. The point on the mobilization with Lucie Nuttin, in duplex from the Marseille city.

The Marseillais opposed to the pension reform take to the streets, Thursday, March 23. “For the ninth time in two months, opponents of the pension reform are on the streets in Marseille. (…) The inter-union remains united and determined to have the text withdrawn, despite its adoption with the use of 49.3”, indicates Lucie Nuttin, in duplex from Marseille. She explains that “it is this 49.3 that is the problem”.

Possible “overflows”

For some demonstrators, the statements of Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday March 22, “were lunar”. “On the signs, there are many references to the intervention of the President”, describes the journalist. She also informs that “the authorities fear overflows after the demonstration”although for the moment “everything goes smoothly”.