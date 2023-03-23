Selenskyj traveled to the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson

After a visit to the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj traveled to the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson, which is also close to the front. According to published videos, today the 45-year-old visited the village of Posad-Pokrowske, which had been affected by fighting with Russian troops.

“I think that we will rebuild it for you very quickly,” said Zelenskyj in front of the residents. He also inspected a substation damaged by shelling and had the repair work explained to him.

The head of state was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Olexander Kubrakov, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and the head of the electricity network operator Ukrenerho, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj. In November, Russian troops in the Cherson region retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

In the embattled town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military estimates that the Russian units will soon be at the end of their strength. The commander of the Ukrainian land forces, Olexander Syrsykj, announced an imminent counteroffensive.