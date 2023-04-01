Quintana Roo gladiators qualify for the highest national fair

The selective from Quintana Roo for associated wrestling had a productive start in their tie Regional Macroafter that during the first day of competitions in the battles of the Greco-Roman specialty, 13 athletes already secured their place in the last phase of the Conade Nationals 2023.

The gladiators achieved a good result in el Sports Gym “Hermanos Flores Magón” of Oaxaca, where so far six golds, two silvers and five bronzes have been harvested, thus achieving their classification for the national fair.

“With all the support of Government of Quintana Rooour athletes are doing their best to raise the name of the state, we are very excited about the results they have obtained and we are confident that we will have more classified,” said Eric Arcila Arjona, president of the Commission for Youth and Sports of Quintana Roo (Cojudeq).

The gold metals were obtained by the native of Felipe Carrillo Puerto José Chan Canul, Abraham Rojas Quintana from Tulum, as well as Fernando Hernández Hernández from Solidaridad and Othón P. Blanco, the athletes Divad Castro Alonzo, Emmanuel Arguelles and the national team Abraham ” Bear” Canul Avalos.

Those who obtained the silver medal after playing the finals were Gualberto Dzul and Andrés Rivera Góngora.

On the other hand, those who also secured their pass to Nacional were Favian Álvaro Chi, Alberto Dzul Chulim, Alexis Cardona Aguilar, Luis Góngora Villagrán and Carlos Pinto Aguilar, who obtained bronze.

The activity of this tie will continue for two more days, in the modality of freestyle wrestling, where Quintana Roo It has good expectations in both the men’s and women’s branches.

