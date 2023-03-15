Marco Asensio, offered to different clubs while considering his future at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio has been offered to a host of clubs in Europe as he considers his future at Real Madrid, he understands 90min .
The 27-year-old’s contract at the Bernabéu expires at the end of the season, although reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid are interested in negotiating a new deal.
But the Spaniard is open to offers from elsewhere and is evaluating his options before committing to the club long-term as he is concerned about his first-team consistency being offered by Carlo Ancelotti.
90min understands that several of Europe’s big clubs have been alerted to Asensio’s possible interest in changing teams, including Real Madrid’s fierce rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.
Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and Marseille have also taken an interest in Asensio, counting Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City among his admirers in England.
Sources have confirmed to 90min that Asensio’s preference would be to stay at Real Madrid if guarantees can be given about his future at the club, and that uncertainty could be a factor for those interested to make an official signing or not.
Asensio first broke into Real Madrid’s first team during the 2016/17 season, some 18 months after joining the club from Real Mallorca as an 18-year-old. He went on to make 267 appearances for the club in all competitions, but often found himself rotating in and out of the side: he played second fiddle to Gareth Bale on the right wing for several years.
The Spain international with 35 appearances has also struggled with injuries, particularly during the 2019/20 season when he tore his ACL and was limited to just ten appearances.