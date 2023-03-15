BVB farewell: Modeste has a dream goal

Anthony Modeste was last in the starting XI in a Bundesliga game on October 1st. The 34-year-old striker has no future at Borussia Dortmund beyond the summer, and BVB will not extend the expiring contract. However, Modeste does not want to end his career just yet.

According to ‘Sport Bild’, the Frenchman, who will then be on a free transfer, and his advisors are pushing for a transfer to Saudi Arabia, where another big paycheck could beckon. Just over a year ago, Al Hilal had offered an annual salary of seven million euros.

At BVB it should currently be around a million less. The Dortmund team transferred five million euros to 1. FC Köln last summer. The Modeste transfer was officially announced on August 8th.

No Ronaldo because of Modeste?

Interesting: According to ‘Sport Bild’, if the change had dragged on for a while, BVB would have “even more intense” dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo (38). Consultant Jorge Mendes offered CR7 a short time later at Borussia – Modeste had already signed by then.

Ronaldo ended up staying at Manchester United for lack of alternatives and joined Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in January. There he may play against Modeste in the next season, should a potential buyer be found.