Off to the Bundesliga: The favorite at Kownacki

With 16 goals in 22 games, Dawid Kownacki played a big part in Fortuna Düsseldorf being in a strong fifth place in the second division.

After the current season, however, the Polish striker will leave his current employer as his contract expires. According to a report in the ‘kicker’, the right-footed player is moving to the Bundesliga. Union Berlin is in pole position in the race for the 26-year-old.

According to the trade journal, the iron can calculate good chances of a commitment. The fact that they will probably be represented internationally in the coming season speaks for the iron.

Strong season

For Fortuna, Kownacki has been directly involved in 38 goals in 92 games (24 goals, 14 assists). The Pole has scored ten of these goals this season. If the variable offensive player maintains his quota, the Berliners can look forward to a promising newcomer should the transfer go through.

In addition to Union, SC Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FSV Mainz 05 are also said to be vying for the Düsseldorfer’s services. It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga trio will admit defeat.