Why can River and Boca qualify for the new Club World Cup without winning the Copa Libertadores?

In order to make it more competitive, the Club World Cup format will be modified after 2024: it will have 32 teams and will be held every four years, starting in June 2025, as approved at the 74th FIFA Congress in Kigali. , Rwanda, which was attended by President Gianni Infantino.
“The new Men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025 and will have 32 teams. We are going to do it like a World Cup”Infantino reported during a press conference, in a modality that was planned to start in 2021, in China with 24 teams, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the plans.
The two teams that are already classified by Conmebol are Palmeiras (winner of the Libertadores 2021) and Flamengo (winner of the tournament in 2022), but there is a chance that the Argentine giants Boca and River can qualify without having to be crowned in 2023 or 2024.
It is that the two remaining places for South America will be awarded to the two best clubs located in the ranking made by Conmebol in those four years. Currently the first place is occupied by River, while Boca is fourth, but since the second and third are Palmeiras and Flamengo, teams that are already classified, “Xeneize” would enter.
Another detail to know is that only two teams from each country can qualify, except that another classifies for being continental champion. So, through the CONMEBOL club ranking, no other Brazilian team could enter since Palmeiras and Flamengo are classified for winning the last two editions of the Libertadores.