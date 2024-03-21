Marco Rubio rises on the list of possible candidates for Donald Trump’s vice presidency

The former president of the United States Donald Trump considers Cuban-American Senator Marco Rubio as a possible candidate to occupy the position of vice president if he wins the November elections.

Florida Representative Rubio is moving up the list of candidates, they told NBC sources close to the former president.

In an interview on March 13 with NewsmaxTrump estimated that there are 15 people he is considering to be his running mate in the race to the White House.

“The list is long and it’s still premature in any kind of process. No one has been contacted directly yet and I don’t expect that to happen for some time,” a Trump adviser told NBC.

However, if Rubio’s option materializes, they will have to somehow overcome the Constitution’s prohibition on voting for a president and vice president of the same state.

“The Electors shall meet in their respective States and vote by ballot for two persons, of whom at least one shall not be an inhabitant of the same State with themselves,” states Article II in Section I, Clause 3.

In the opinion of a veteran Republican operative from Florida, it is quite clear, from Trump’s orbit, that Rubio’s figure is at stake. “It makes sense because he checks almost all the boxes, if you can get over the fact that they’re both from Florida,” he said.

In 2000, Dick Cheney, a native of Texas, changed his residence to Wyoming so he could be vice president during the term of his compatriot George W. Bush.

Rubio, 52 years old and a senator for the third time, has not expressly said whether he is interested in the vice presidency.

“We’re both from the same state, so it probably doesn’t work that way,” he told Fox News in January.