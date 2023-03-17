Margarida Campelo releases her debut solo album this Friday

‘Supermarket music’, an edition of Discos Submarinos, ends up reflecting the various musical genres that I like, which are almost all present on the disc. I think this is me solo, because I like a lot of things and I managed to combine the many things I like”, said Margarida Campelo, in an interview with the Lusa agency, adding that “none of this was a ‘pre-thought’ thing”.

Her first solo work is made up of songs that make her “feel good” and that she’ll “want to listen to again”.

“It doesn’t really focus on the content of the lyrics, but I think the universe of the songs themselves is what makes it special. It’s something that makes me feel good, and I hope it makes other people feel good too, when they hear it”, referred.

The joy he feels when listening to the album is clearly evident in the title he gave it – ‘Supermarket joy’ (Supermarket joy, free translation in Portuguese) -, which can have several meanings”.

“The reality is that I suffer from ‘supermarket joy’, as I love going to the supermarket. But then I thought it was a sufficiently metaphorical title not to want to be connected with the supermarket itself – because it could be a lot of things, and I I thought this could be left to the interpretation of each listener”, he shared.

Although this is the first album that she edits in her own name, Margarida Campelo already has 15 years of career, during which she has been part of projects such as Cassete Pirata, Minta & the Brook Trout, Julie & the Carjackers and Real Combo Lisbonense, and the bands that accompany Joana Espadinha, Elisa Rodrigues and Bruno Pernadas.

The “a lot of work” that he has had with all these projects has been postponing a will “that already existed for some time”. “I’m always busy, and in the free time I had, I didn’t exactly feel like making more music. Suddenly, the (covid-19) pandemic happened, and that time came about”, she said.

The ideas he already had, “a long time ago, began to develop”. She teamed up with Bruno Pernadas, who produced ‘Supermarket joy’, and started working on the album, “at last”.

When talking about the influence that the different projects had on the debut album, from the sound point of view, Margarida Campelo cannot “say that there is, but it’s impossible that there isn’t”.

“I would say that, perhaps, the one that is most similar to my album is Bruno Pernadas’ music. Obviously it has much more direct influences, so much so that he participates in the album, and we have the same musical references: things from the 1980s, Brazilian music, etc… Of the other bands I play with, it’s impossible that there isn’t one. It’s never a conscious thing, but I think it’s always there to inspire me”, he said.

In ‘Supermarket joy’, Margarida Campelo is accompanied by a band composed of Bruno Pernadas, António Quintino, João Correia and Tomás Marques.

The list of collaborations also includes Ana Cláudia, Beatriz Pessoa, Francisca Cortesão and Sofia Dinger, in the lyrics.

The presentation shows of ‘Supermarket joy’ are scheduled for May 11th, at B.Leza, in Lisbon, and June 8th, at the Primavera Sound festival, in Porto.

Also Read: Mário Laginha and Vitorino d’Almeida in an unprecedented concert this Friday