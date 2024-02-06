Mario Vaquerizo confesses that he was going to appear at the Benidorm Fest

The hangover from Benidorm Fest still persists in the body, clearly manifested in all those innocent humming sounds that escape from the body. As it continues to grow that media ball that the debate about the suitability of The debt to represent Spain in Eurovisinthe festival drips into talk shows and television formats through anecdotes about the festival organized by RTVE. And between drop and drop, confession.

One of the most popular statements in recent hours has been that of Mario Vaquerizocollaborator of TardeARwhich has impressed everyone present in the Telecinco format by ensuring that planned to appear at Benidorm Fest with your group, Blonde Nancys.

I was going to introduce myself, but I’m very professional.

At first, Vaquerizo wanted to emphasize that Thanks to the Benidorm Fest, interest in Eurovision has recovered a littlereferring to the trend of generalized interest that Spanish society had assumed in the years prior to the celebration of this preselection process.

What’s more, I wanted to highlight that the line, which was going downhill and without brakes on the graph, was now climbing at record speed: It was a program that had gone unnoticed, and now everyone wants to be. And what better example than himself and his almost attempt to enter the festival.

But it could not be. You’ll have to watch the Eurovision event from home. And, as he has been doing since there has been a debate, he will support Nebulossa like no other. I’m in favor because Nancy Rubias has triumphed at Eurovision: recorded music and live vocals, which is what the Blonde Nancys have been doing constantly.he said in the program, before, yes, leaving a wink with a grimace somewhere between sincerity and irony: with which, next year we go.

His companions wanted, in a friendly way, to grab his arm when they saw how he showed his hand. And they asked about Alaska. He doesn’t want to go to Eurovision because it is not competitive, zanj Vaquerizo instantly. But quickly, immersed in a firm intention to leave all the ends tied, he returned to the subject of Nebulossa and refuted the criticism that some of the music world has dedicated to the vocal qualities of María Bas: This girl may not have a great voice, but she becomes a style. You have to enjoy good songs, whether you like them or not.. And Ana Rosa Quintana put the finishing touch: we are talking about the Eurovision Song Contest, not the Grammys.