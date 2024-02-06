Carlos III appears smiling after cancer announcement

LONDON.- The king Charles III He left his London residence with a smile today, in his first appearance since the announcement of a cancer, which, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was detected early.

The monarch, 75, and his wife, Queen Camilla, 76, who had just received a brief visit from the king’s second son, Harry, recently arrived from the United States, waved smiling to the crowd from the back seat of the car. .

According to the British news agency PA, the monarchs had to go from their London home at Clarence House to nearby Buckingham Palace to take a helicopter and go to their residence in Sandringham, in the east of England.

Prince Harry, 39, who has had a tense relationship with his father and the rest of the royal family since he left to live in the United States in 2020, landed a few hours earlier at London’s Heathrow airport.

Indefinite absence of Charles III

After 17 months on the throne, Charles III, who received his first treatment on Monday, will be absent from public life indefinitely.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wanted to convey a message of calm about the king’s health and assured the BBC that the sovereign’s cancer was detected early.

“Of course, I am in regular contact (with the king) and will continue to communicate with him as usual,” added the conservative leader who maintains weekly conversations with Charles III.

Although the exact nature and severity of his illness has not been specified, Buckingham Palace reported that it was not prostate cancer, an organ on which he underwent surgery on January 26.

The king assured that he was very optimistic about his treatment and said that he would continue to oversee the affairs of state and administrative tasks, related to his role as Head of State of 15 countries, including the United Kingdom.

Although he was already resting due to his prostate operation, his absence from public life will most likely be longer than expected and will distance from public attention a king who had been particularly active since his accession to the throne, multiplying visits and trips to the throne. foreign.

“We are shocked because the king had really started off strong, he went to France, to Germany, and we expected it to be like that for a long time,” Sue Hazell, who came to visit from northern England along with to her husband.

The disease once again plunges the monarchy into uncertainty a year and a half after the shock of the death of Elizabeth II at the age of 96 and after more than 70 years of reign.

In addition, one of the most beloved figures of the royal family, Princess Kate, wife of Prince William, has been recovering for days from a mysterious abdominal operation in mid-January for which she remained hospitalized for almost two weeks.

Kate, 42, has not made any public appearance since Christmas and is not scheduled to return until Easter at the end of March.

