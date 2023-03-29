Marisa Liz starts a “new phase” tour of her career on Saturday

“IThis is a new phase. For me it would be very strange to be singing Amor Electro without Amor Electro”, said Marisa Liz to the Lusa agency, regarding the presentation tour of “Girassóis e Tempestades”, which is released on Friday.

Marisa Liz, 40 years old, started her career in Popline, having also gone through Onda Choc, Dona Maria and bar bands, until arriving at Amor Electro, formed in 2010 and that eleven years later announced an “indefinite creative break” in her career , to give “space to new side projects”.

“I make music for the emotional connection I have with music, and that’s the first base of everything. That’s why we took a break, because we’re friends. We could have continued, because the band was successful and we had concerts. And we could have been more ten years, another twenty years. In the first place is the sincerity we have in relation to music and ourselves”, he told Lusa, during an interview about his first solo album.

When questioned about whether there will be space for songs by Amor Electro in the lineup of solo concerts, Marisa Liz answered no.

“I took that decision very consciously. I know that for people it will probably be difficult, for me too. But I hope that the guys accept this as I do and that they go along with me. Because it is a new path. For them in terms of me and a new path for me. ‘Let’s’ take this path together. If people eventually feel like singing a song by Amor Electro in the middle of the concert, then sing it for me and I’ll love it”, he said.

On the tour that starts on Saturday, the singer will present “Girassóis e Tempestades” “practically in its entirety”, as well as “some versions of some songs” that she likes.

“I don’t know if people will like it or not, but it’s impossible to remain indifferent,” he said.

In this new phase of her career, on stage, the singer will be accompanied by Ariel Rosa (drums), Gui Salgueiro (keyboards), Penthy Roussies (bass) and Vasco Duarte (guitar) — “the person that when Rex (Rui Rechena, one of the founders of Amor Electro, in 2019) got sick and helped us, and I had to have family with me”.

Behind the scenes will be Amor Electro’s technical team, “practically everyone”.

After Oliveira do Bairro, where he will perform at the Quartel das Artes, the tour passes through Alcácer do Sal, on April 24th, Espinho, on April 27th, Chaves, on April 29th, and Estremoz, on April 30th.

