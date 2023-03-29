Hugh Grant calls for a ban on cellphones on film sets

tz stars

Split

Actor Hugh Grant finds smartphones annoying on film sets. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Hugh Grant is 62 years old and has been acting in films for almost 40 years. Now he has revealed which development he finds very regrettable on today’s film sets.

New York – actor Hugh Grant (62, “Notting Hill”) regrets, in his own words, that people on film sets are no longer as familiar with each other as they used to be. Speaking on presenter Stephen Colbert’s US show, he revealed: “You used to get drunk at the end of your second week, eat dinner, fall in love and all that. And that stopped because of cell phones. Really everyone goes home and looks at Twitter.” That is very sad.

Video Youtube Grant

The Brit was convinced that there would be more affairs if smartphones were banned on the set. As an example, he cited director Quentin Tarantino’s instruction. This prohibits phones during filming. “And rightly so. Then the people there all slept together – at least that’s what I was told,” Grant said with a wink.

The Brit most recently worked on the action-fantasy adventure Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. In it he can once again be seen as a charming villain – a role “that suits me well,” says the 62-year-old. Theatrical release is March 30th. dpa