Marisol brings help to victims of the north after heavy rains | VIDEO

Singer Marisol He brought help to the victims of Íllimo, a town in Lambayeque. ‘La Faraona de la Cumbia’ arrived at the disaster site with bags of groceries along with her work team.

The interpreter of the song “Happy Heart” used her Facebook account to report how that northern area is after the heavy rains.

“My beautiful people, I am in Íllimo and we are with all the people so that they themselves can bring their needs to you” Marisol said during a Facebook broadcast.

