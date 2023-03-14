“Original Sin”: what will happen in the Turkish soap opera on Wednesday, March 15

after the end of “Bitter Earth”Antena 3 has opted for a new Turkish soap opera: “Original sin”a drama that follows the story of the sisters Zeynep and Yildiz. They are characterized by having different personalities, despite the blood bond they have. The first episodes have obtained the acceptance of the public, something that has been reflected in the audience levels.

And it is that the success of Turkish soap operas in Spain is undeniable, which is why Antena 3 continues to bet on this type of production. “Original sin” It was released in Turkey in 2018 and has been broadcast in more than 70 countries, including several Latin American countries.

In Tuesday’s chapter of “Original sin”, we have seen that Yildiz made Zeynep uncomfortable by talking to her in front of Alihan about their relationship. The situation between them becomes tense. After these events, what will happen in the next episode of the Turkish soap opera? Here we tell you.

The actresses Sevda Erginci and Eda Ece are the protagonists of the soap opera “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE CHAPTER OF “ORIGINAL SIN” ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15?

In the next chapter of “Original Sin”, on Wednesday, March 15, we will see that Alihan surprises Zeynep with a nice gift. The businessman gives her a beautiful necklace with a butterfly.

In this way, the man wants to thank his assistant for all the details he is having with him. Alihan does not care about the comments of others about her relationship with Zeynep, he wants to be close to her and he shows it with her details.

On the other hand, Ender accuses the Yilmaz sisters of gold digging. Zeynep fears what people might think of her, since she is in love with Alihan. The two feel very happy together, but they prefer to keep their romance very discreet.

Alihan gives a beautiful necklace to Zeynep in the soap opera “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

HOW TO SEE “ORIGINAL SIN”?

The Turkish soap opera “Original Sin” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the Antena 3 signal at 5:30 p.m. After the end of “Tierra amarga”, this new production occupies the television slot until 7:00 p.m., so that every day it takes up 90 minutes of programming, including commercial breaks.

In addition to being broadcast on Antena 3, it is worth saying that you can also enjoy the programming through streaming. For this, you only have to be subscribed to the ATRESplayer Premium platform. As a user of the service, you will have access to the aired episodes of the TV series, exclusive previews and additional material from the famous Ottoman production.