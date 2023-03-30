Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from March 30, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.

Running today Markus Lanz at 11:15 p.m. on TV on ZDF. After the broadcast on TV, the episode will be streamed from 1:00 a.m. in the ZDF media library.

Read here what the episode is about today, March 30, 2023, and which guests are expected.

Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on March 30th

Gast Profession Theme Bernd Riexinger Politician, former leader of the Left Party Problems of the left around Sahra Wagenknecht, criticism of federal electoral law reform Anne Hähnig Journalist at ZEIT Weak poll numbers of the left, danger of a split in the party Werner Henning CDU politician Difficulties in integrating refugees in German municipalities Olivia Kortas Journalist, Ukraine expert Russia’s systematic kidnapping of Ukrainian children

These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates

You can watch Markus Lanz’s next talk on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:45 p.m.

Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.