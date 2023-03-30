Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from March 30, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.
Running today Markus Lanz at 11:15 p.m. on TV on ZDF. After the broadcast on TV, the episode will be streamed from 1:00 a.m. in the ZDF media library.
Read here what the episode is about today, March 30, 2023, and which guests are expected.
Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on March 30th
|Gast
|Profession
|Theme
|Bernd Riexinger
|Politician, former leader of the Left Party
|Problems of the left around Sahra Wagenknecht, criticism of federal electoral law reform
|Anne Hähnig
|Journalist at ZEIT
|Weak poll numbers of the left, danger of a split in the party
|Werner Henning
|CDU politician
|Difficulties in integrating refugees in German municipalities
|Olivia Kortas
|Journalist, Ukraine expert
|Russia’s systematic kidnapping of Ukrainian children
These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates
You can watch Markus Lanz’s next talk on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:45 p.m.
Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.