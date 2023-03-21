Marvel: the MCU completely derailed after this news

Nothing seems to be going any more in the MCU which is experiencing serious turbulence. After the postponement of films and series, a new twist is impacting Marvel Studios.

While Shazam 2 is a box office failure, the news isn’t good from Marvel Studios either. For no official reason, one of the key members just ran out the door… or was pushed out? A departure that would be linked to the difficulties encountered by the company and its productions.

Producer Victoria Alonso leaves Marvel Studios

A twist at Marvel Studios! Longtime producer Victoria Alonso has packed her bags as exclusively revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Originally from Argentina, she landed in Seattle when she was 19 and collaborated with Tim Burton on Big Fish. But above all, she was part of this great family of superheroes since 2005, and saw the birth of the MCU with one of the best films: Iron Man. She also co-produced Iron Man 2, Thor or Captain America : First Avenger.

After her role as producer, she was given the keys to the visual effects and animation department in physics and post-production. So why leave after such an experience and a central role in the Marvel universe? The Hollywood Reporter hasn’t had the answer yet, but the recent flop ofAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be at least one of the reasons. With $462 million at the box office, compared to $519 million for Ant-Man and the Wasp and $622 million for Ant-Man, it’s a hell of a slap in the face and the film shouldn’t break even. Recipes also very, very far from the immense success Disney Avatar 2, for which some nevertheless predicted a failure by arguing “Avatar in 2022, who cares? ». Obviously more people than the latest Marvel productions…

Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, of which the next Avengers Secret Wars & Avengers The Kang Dynasty will be part, will be developed without the collaborator of Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios).

Victoria Alonso on the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet (credits: DiscussingFilm).

Films and series that are too ugly?

While Victoria Alonso’s departure may be related to Ant-Man 3, behind the scenes it would be more serious. The point of contention would be his way of managing his visual effects department. Last year, VFX artists stepped up to denounce their working conditions. During this unboxing, one of the technicians said:

Marvel probably has the worst methods when it comes to producing and handling special effects. Via CineSeries.

In question, the bewildering pace of film and series releases, with deadlines that are anything but serious which can also be jostled at the last minute to stick to the express wishes of Marvel Studios. And inevitably, this has an impact on the final rendering, as evidenced by She-Hulk. A Disney+ show that was downgraded by Internet users from the first trailers for the quality of the CGIs.

Tatiana Maslany wondering why she signed (credits: IndieWire).

According to Chris Lee, a reporter for Vulture and New York Magazine, Victoria Alonso was solely responsible for this toxic work environment at Marvel.

Many sources in the VFX department have told me that Victoria Alonso was solely responsible for the toxic work environment at Marvel. A kingmaker who rewarded unfailing loyalty with an avalanche of work. She also kept a blacklist of visual effects professionals who lived in constant fear. Via Twitter.

On this list, Victoria Alonso was logging VFX artists who failed to meet Marvel Studios’ untenable deadlines.

A disrupted release schedule

Before saying goodbye to the producer, we saw changes at Marvel Studios. The approach to Disney Plus series will no longer be the same. “The pace at which we release Disney+ shows will change so they can each have a chance to shine announced Kevin Feige, the boss of the MCU.

As a result, season 2 of Loki, Secret Invasionthe new episodes of What if… ? et Agatha: Coven of Chaos – the spin-off of WandaVision -, no longer have output windows (via the QGdesSupers). From now on, the firm of Mickey is satisfied with a ” shortly “. In terms of films, the schedule has also changed, but we don’t know if the drop in quality can explain these changes.

Agatha Harkness in WandaVision (credits: BloodyDisguting).

The delay of the next Blade is for example justified by the huge mess in production. Deadpool 3 will be in theaters on November 8, 2024, The Fantastic Four on February 14, 2025 and Avengers 6on May 1, 2026. The Marvels also received a four-month postponement.

In summary, if all seemed to smile at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s ancient history. But the company is obviously in the process of understanding it and adjusting the shot to go up the slope.