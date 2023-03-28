Profeco will monitor AICM flight schedules

50 percent of the pending accounts of Airports and Auxiliary Services correspond to the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM), according to data from ASA.

In February of this year, Aeromar announced the definitive closure of its operations after more than 35 years of flight.

The AICM must pay around 200 million dollars a year to cover the debt it has with international bondholders after the cancellation of the Texcoco airport.

Mexico City International Airport changed the publication of the “commercialized” flight departure times for the “official” times.

What does this mean?

The AICM will show on the flight screens the schedules assigned by the airport administration to each airline. Hence The schedules marketed by airlines will no longer be displayed.

For example, an airline has its departure time designated at 10:00 am, but its ticket indicates that the departure is 10:30 am, on the AICM screens it will appear that the flight leaves at 10:00 am.

The justification?

This change is intended for the “benefit” of the passengers, since there will be fewer delays as airlines are obliged to respect takeoff times.

However, Hundreds of passengers are already confused about their departure time. Many airlines even ask them to check their itineraries via app or through their website. These changes have unleashed a series of complaints, for which the Federal Consumer Attorney (prophecy) through a statement clarified that all airlines operating in the AICM must report their flight schedules in a timely and complete manner so that passengers are not affected. In addition, he pointed out that the Profeco modules are available in the two terminals of the Mexico City International Airport, as well as their telephone numbers (55 5568 8722 / 800 468 8722) and email ([email protected]). .

It should be noted that article 47 Bis, section III, of the Civil Aviation Law indicates that the airline must inform at least 24 hours in advance of the departure of the flightquickly and expeditiously, in case there are changes in the itinerary.

Regarding this situation, the General Director of Aeroméxico, Andrés Conesa, in a press conference during the 47 Tianguis Turístico assured that changes in schedules were necessary, “at any airport in the world that is needed, because you cannot operate at the time you decide.” For its part, Volaris simply reported that it is already notifying its customers to minimize operational impacts. While Viva Aerobus has preferred to keep quiet.

And it is that before the new provisions of publication of flight schedules in the AICM that entered into force this Sunday March 26Many passengers are arriving with plenty of time to avoid missing their flight, especially due to schedule confusion.

On the other hand, the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) have outstanding debts with Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA), and with international bondholders after the cancellation of the airport in Texcoco. These debts exceed 2 billion pesos.

And precisely speaking of complicated financial situations, faced with a debt of millions of pesos, Aeromar announced in February of this year the final closure of its operations leaving more than 600 people in suspense, including 80 pilots.

Ghost Flights

Dozens of planes take off every month in Europe carrying a 10 percent occupancy. This happens because one of the requirements of many airports is that an airline perform at least 80 percent of flights to maintain their takeoff and landing rights at the best business hours. So if your trades don’t meet that percentage, the airline resorts to takeoffs of almost empty planes to maintain the slots.

So the European Commission and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) apply the rule “use it or lose it”. So ghost flights are operated by airlines to retain rights to their slots.

In Mexico, according to the AICM, los slots are the landing and takeoff times provided to scheduled airlinesand are published by summer and winter season.

now read

Former president reads speech made with ChatGPT

Alibaba will be divided into six parts to expand to infinity

Meta reduces bonuses for productivity and adds evaluations