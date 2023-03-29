McDonald’s and Coca-Cola promote collaboration with influencers

In 2020, the quick service giant registered 13.6 thousand restaurants in the United States.

The fast food company ranked first, with almost 1,500 units in Europe, France, including Monaco.

McDonald’s is one of the leading fast food chains in the world.

Currently, brands are focused on conquering the consumers of the new generations, which is why several have launched creative collaborations to achieve this. One of the most recent unions is McDonald’s and Coca-Cola in Spain, which are promoting a new collaboration with TikTok influencers and choreographies.

The world has been digitized and with this, the homogenization process that companies are undergoing is becoming increasingly evident to the final consumer.

Given this, marketing campaigns focused on branding or on the brand with famous people arise who seek to associate the values ​​of the firm with the values ​​or qualities of the character with him, the association is to be established, so that the understanding on the part of the client or potential customer easier and faster.

According to a study carried out by Marketing Hub, celebrity marketing campaigns reached a total amount of investments of almost eight billion dollars in 2019 by companies in Latin America. While, globally, this figure rose to 9.7 billion dollars in 2020 compared to the previous year.

New from McDonald’s and Coca-Cola

With a campaign to promote both brands, the fast food company and the soft drink company, he collaborated with some well-known Spanish influencers.

In this sense, together with the musical duo Twin Melody, the American firm promotes its loyalty program and the MyMcDonald’s app by exchanging striking Coca-Cola glasses.

According to the company, the purpose is to publicize a new limited edition of Coca-Cola glasses, which is available in four colors in Spain.

In the campaign, the companies highlight that the item will be available for free with the purchase of a Large McMenu or through the MyMcDonald’s app, and it is an advertising strategy aimed at a younger audience.

After that, for the presentation of the collection, the creatives of the brands created a universe of color in which the Twin Melody’s wardrobe, makeup, styling and hairstyles are in harmony with the McDonald’s and Coca-Cola glasses.

And with a choreography, the Spanish singers and influencers make the product known to consumers of generation Z.

Given this, Natalia Echeverría, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer of McDonald’s Spain, highlights that “Twin Melody, two of the best-known twins on social networks in Spain, represent the youth, dynamism and freshness with which we identify ourselves at McDonald’s. In addition, they connect perfectly with generation Z. For whom we continue to work to offer new experiences, and for this reason they have been a perfect fit for this collaboration. I am sure that these glasses will become a collector’s item for many”.

This collaboration is added to those also announced this week, where brands such as Burger King and Doritos came together in order to launch a hamburger for their most risky customers.

The burger, baptized as the ‘Cheesy Doritos’, will be sold at Burger King and contains the iconic Whopper, accompanied by a special sauce, created with the ideas of both brands.

In short, in a world where new consumers are increasingly digital and have other tastes, brands have had to adapt to continue reaching them with the implements and tools they use on a daily basis.

