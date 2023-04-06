Battlefield 2042: mode, free skins... the details of the next event

Like the previous seasons of Battlefield 2042, Last Minute is entitled to a new event allowing you to obtain exclusive skins, but also to compete in a brand new mode: Neutralization.

A temporary game mode

Faced with the threat of hostile forces threatening the future of the Homeless, it is the duty of the Leviathan division to sabotage the enemy plans. Thus, DICE offers a unique experience soberly called Neutralization.

In 8v8 games, players will either have to drop Spears or intercept their enemies and prevent them from recovering this famous item. It will be essential to play well in a squad to hope to emerge victorious.

Attack, Plant, and Shield – Infiltrate to reach enemy objectives and plant Spears (the mode objective in Neutralization), then shield them to earn maximum points. Defend, Locate, and Disable – Locate and eliminate opponents carrying the Spears, then prevent other enemies from picking them up. If a Spear is placed, defuse it as soon as possible. Master these objectives and victory will be yours. Make the most of classes in this small-scale (8 vs. 8) infantry-focused experience. We don’t abandon anyone. Seize every opportunity. Your squad depends on it.

The mode will play in smaller configurations of Manifest, Exposition, Grounding, and Powder Magazine.

Free and paid rewards

The event will take place over two weeks, allowing you to unlock different items for free depending on the number of ribbons obtained in this mode. If you want to get everything, then you will have to win no less than 75 ribbons over the two weeks.

Rewards to get for free

Gameplay Rewards – Week 1 15 Ribbons – “Contagion” Epic Weapon Charm 40 Ribbons – ‘Kilobyte’ Epic Weapon Skin for AK24 75 Ribbons – Epic Specialist Set “Code Execution” for Paik

Gameplay Rewards – Week 2 15 Ribbons – “Death’s Seal” Epic Weapon Pendant 40 Ribbons – “Domain Authority” Rare Vehicle Skin for the AH-64GX Apache Warchief 75 Ribbons – “Denial of Service” Epic Specialist Set for Casper



Two free items will also be obtainable from the store, namely the “Leviathan Division” rare weapon pendant in the first week, and the “Activation” rare weapon skin for the AM40 in the second.

Paid items will of course be part of the event through three packs ranging from 1400 to 2400 coins.

All this will be to be discovered from April 11 from 2:00 p.m. (French time) until April 25 at the same time. Battlefield 2042 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. It is also included in EA Play, and therefore in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.