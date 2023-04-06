ChatGPT (improved) arrives on this Android keyboard: the app to install

Microsoft is testing the integration of Bing Chat (based on ChatGPT) on the SwiftKey keyboard for Android

This new feature is available in a beta version, but its deployment is gradual

Microsoft has also just announced a new AI for its note-taking app.

The AI ​​race continues at Microsoft. And after having integrated GPT-4 (the improved version of ChatGPT) on its Bing search engine, the Redmond company is attacking the keyboard. If you have an Android smartphone, you’re probably using Google’s Gboard keyboard by default.

However, you also have the option of replacing it with alternatives, including Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard. And soon you will have a good reason to install this keyboard on your smartphone: an integration of the new Bing, which integrates AI based on GPT-4.

Indeed, this integration of AI on Swiftkey is currently being tested in beta by Microsoft. To enjoy it before everyone else, you must therefore install the latest beta version of the app, from the Play Store, and sign in to your Microsoft account. But it is not guaranteed that you will immediately have this novelty.

AI built into the keyboard

According to our colleagues from The Verge, an official of the Redmond firm has also confirmed the existence of this test. However, the deployment of Bing Chat on the Swiftkey beta application is gradual. So, once you have installed the app, you may still have to wait for this novelty to arrive on your device.

In the meantime, screenshots shared on social networks already give us a glimpse of this integration. Those who already take advantage of the Bing Chat integration on Swiftkey see an icon representing the search engine on the Android keyboard.

This integration allows for quick access to AI (if you need AI help answering a text). But probably the coolest feature is rewrite. In essence, Swiftley will offer you to rewrite a text, selecting the appropriate tone.

On Reddit, a user gives an example. Instead of responding “You’re wrong, it’s not like that in reality” (French translation), the feature can suggest a professional tone: “I’m afraid that’s not correct”. And if we choose the “polite” tone, it would be: “I’m sorry, but that’s not quite accurate.”

Bing Chat is coming to SwiftKey. Download the latest SwiftKey beta and sign in to your MSA.

Reposted with cleaner screenshots. pic.twitter.com/dBss7gnOzn — Xeno (@XenoPanther) April 5, 2023

Notes boosted with AI

At the moment, it is not known when Microsoft will deploy this Bing Chat integration (based on GPT-4) on the version stable de SwiftKey. But what is certain is that the Redmond firm is accelerating the integration of generative AI into its products, while Google is also preparing to do the same.

And moreover, like Swiftkey, the OneNote application will also be boosted with “Copilot” artificial intelligence. According to Microsoft, “As a note-taking partner, Copilot uses your prompts to write plans, generate ideas, create lists, organize information, and more. Copilot can transform existing text by summarizing, rewriting, formatting and adding visual context. Enhance your digital notebook with natural language commands to reorganize your notebook, adjust formatting, and highlight what’s important.”