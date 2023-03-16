Masterchef won but closes his restaurant due to the bad taste of his dishes

master chef It is one of the most famous programs of aztec tvThat is why all the contestants do their best to win and obtain the distinction of “the best cook in Mexico”.

In 2015, Alan Rangel was the first winner of the food contest; and as expected, he opened a great restaurant with his prize money, however he did not do as expected.

Despite the fact that he assures that the COVID-19 pandemic was what caused the closure of his food establishment, on social networks they say that his culinary skills leave much to be desired; in The Truth News We share all the details.

Who won the first MasterChef Mexico?

Despite his falling out with chef Benito, Angel Rangel won Masterchef.



In 2015, Masterchef began its broadcasts in Mexico, attracting many talents that demonstrated their multiple skills in the kitchen; however, only one could take first place.

In this season, the tender Sister Flor and Marlene Trujillo, both finalists, stood out for winning the affection of the public and good seasoning, however, who went down in history as the first winner was Alan Rangel.

It may interest you: Masterchef wins but his restaurant is closed for “dirty”.

What happened to Alan Rangel from Masterchef?

Angel Rangel opened his Mexican food restaurant.



Although he had a discreet and somewhat shy attitude, which made his relationship with colleagues and viewers difficult, he managed to demonstrate his good skills in the most famous kitchen in the country; which surprised the judges since before he was engaged in washing dishes in a restaurant in Jalisco.

To everyone’s surprise, he revealed that he used his sight to learn the different cooking techniques he implemented in Masterchef, earning him first place and a hefty cash prize.

This amount was used for open your own restaurant called ‘Alan Rangel’s kitchen’, however, in June 2020 it stopped working as a result of the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

However, on social networks they said that the Masterchef winner’s food left much to be desired in flavor and seasoning; therefore people stopped coming to the premises, which ended up causing it to close its doors.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.