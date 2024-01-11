Matthew Perry, accused of assaulting several women

The last week of October turned the entire autumn black. The seventh art, and the world at large, lamented the premature loss of Matthew Perryfilling newspapers and social networks with images of him under Chandler’s skins in Friends y making his biography an endless echo that did not cease.

Following his autobiographical book, Friends, lovers and that terrible thing, where he detailed the dark role that drugs had in his life to culminate with a beautiful redemption, his image was elevated to a position of good words. However, this portrait is completely contradicted by the voices that, now, They denounce what the actor supposedly really looked like.

The information has been leaked by the Us Weeklywhich collects the testimony of three anonymous sources whose description matches. He was verbally, emotionally and physically aggressive.says one of them, adding that The only thing he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim and that, furthermore, it was a manipulator. Another of the hidden people emphasized that he was not someone whose essence sought evil, but that, as a result of transformacin who lived through the repeated consumption of certain substances, that changed.

Alleged attacks in the years before his death

These voices have hit hard at the profile that his professional colleagues and close friends had made of him. Especially when pointing out the physical aggression he committed as a result of anger that, they say, manifested itself explicitly during outbursts that turned him into a whirlwind. He was punching walls, flipping tables and throwing things.

Enlarge Carlo Allegri REUTERS

One of the testimonies says that, in March 2022, Perry was with addiction expert Morgan Moses and that, when she reproached him for having relapsed, he He threw her against a wall, threw something at her and pushed her onto a bed. Then there was a professional breakup between the two, which broke the interpreter, who He panicked because the person who was always by his side had abandoned him.

The announcement of this alleged attack has been combined in time with that of another. As stated in the Daily Mailciting people close to the actor as a source, Perry He physically assaulted several women, including his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, in the years before his death.. The facts, which have not yet been confirmed, have turned out to be a speck of indelible confusion in the face of the cascade of good descriptions that have been poured out about him since that last week of October.