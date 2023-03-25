Through social networks Maya Nazor and Santa Fe Klan They have shown that nothing is left of the love that one day they swore to each other. The couple was in a relationship for almost a year and a half and even fathered a little boy named Luka. However, to date the reason that led them to break up at the end of 2022 is unknown.

After the separation, a “hint” by the influencer, who posted a video on her TikTok account, where the song “I’m not going to cry” by the Argentine artist Nicki Nicole stands out, a single that is linked to the breakup of her relationship with her compatriot, the rapper Thunder.

The clip shared by the 24-year-old shows the former Santa Fe Klan in a sleeveless black minidress and her blonde hair loose. “Sometimes it’s better to be alone“, he wrote about the video. “I will not cry when you leave. I will not suffer if you let me. I already convinced myself that your love cannot be for me. I will no longer cry, if you say goodbye, I’ll tell you goodbye,” says the single.

Santa Fe Klan gets hint from Maya Nazor

Maya Nazor throws a strong hint at the Santa Fe Klan.



The model published a clear message to her son’s father, who seems to be having a new romance with Valentina Quirós, and although the Santa Fe Klan and Maya Nazor ended their relationship a few months ago, everything indicates that the Cuernavaca content creator she would be a little jealous to see the rapper in the arms of another woman.

The above, because for a few days the influencer has been publishing different dances and stories through her social networks that the public has interpreted as hints towards the famous rapper from Guanajuato.

It may interest you: Maya Nazor is presumed in a bikini and fans ask her to debut on the famous platform

What happened to the Santa Fe Klan and his wife?

Maya Nazor throws a strong hint at the Santa Fe Klan and her new partner.



The relationship of the two celebrities began in August 2021after both agreed to meet after talking for a while on social networks, after this and Nazor’s pregnancy, everything seemed to be going well for the couple.

However, after Luka’s birth, both began to stop uploading photos together, which raised suspicions that were later confirmed by Maya Nazor when he spoke about the subject and assured that he ended his romantic relationship with the Santa Fe Klan.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!