Morena leader resigns before electoral struggle

New Big Houses.– The president of the Municipal Committee of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party, Indhira Ilse Ochoa Castillo, confirmed yesterday her resignation from office due to the activism of three groups within the interior that seek to position different militants as candidates for the candidacy for the municipal Presidency next year.

“If to unify my party someone has to give in, the vacancy will be me,” said the leader, who may have a substitute today to lead the committee in its new stage, and who is precisely someone with whom the factions that have already started the political race to 2024.

According to the former leader of Morena in Nuevo Casas Grandes, a group made up of the current councilors of the City Council has been identified within the party, another that belongs to the ranks of the regional delegate Mario Alberto Saldaña Rodríguez, and a third in favor of the current trustee municipal, Venus Yadira Olmos Hernandez.

The still militant of Morena and current substitute for local deputy Yesenia Guadalupe Reyes Calzadías indicated that as the race for candidacies for the 2024 elections approaches, the struggle between these three groups has become more evident.

Despite the fact that, he indicated, he has done everything possible to reconcile the interests in favor of the party and close ranks, for his own good he had to make the decision to step aside and leave the leadership of the Municipal Committee of Morena, because none of the groups give in, considering that perhaps the future leader will have the consent of the militants in general.

It also transpired that the morenistas will have a meeting behind closed doors, with an extraordinary character, to define their new leader, trying to make it through a democratic process in which everyone agrees, because otherwise it will be necessary to convene to an assembly after the announcement by the leader Indhira Ilse Ochoa Castillo that she is retiring as president of the Municipal Committee.