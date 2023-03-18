Putin can’t travel to 123 countries after war crimes arrest warrant issued by International Criminal Court

Vladimir Putin is accused by the ICC of being responsible for the theft of thousands of Ukrainian children

“Those who believe that it is impossible for Putin to be arrested for acts committed in Ukraine do not understand history,” assured Karim Khanthe prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The phrase is a clear warning: Putin can be arrested.

The court, created in 2002 to judge the worst crimes committed in the world, has been investigating for more than a year possible war crimes or crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine during the Russian offensive. And yesterday issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president as “suspected responsible” for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and their transfer from occupied areas to Russia, which constitutes a war crime under the treaty of this court known as Rome Statute.

The ICC pre-trial chamber also issued a second arrest warrant against the Russian politician Maria Lvova-BelovaPresidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, with the same accusation.

Both arrest warrants are the first of their kind issued by the ICC in the context of its investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.

Putin with Maria Lvova-Belova, also indicted by the ICC

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, but the kyiv government accepted the jurisdiction of the court and he is collaborating with Khan’s office so the prosecution of the Kremlin chief is possible.

In addition, the fact that Russia is not a member of that court does not prevent its president from being arrested: it is that the 123 countries that signed the Rome Statute are obliged to execute the arrest warrants against Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

Of these, 33 are African States, 19 are Asian and Pacific States, 18 are from Eastern Europe, 28 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and 25 from Western Europe and other States.

The Court does not have its own police force, so it depends on international cooperation, but it does Putin or his official travel to or fly over any of these 123 countries should be arrested.

After the order, Putin is virtually isolated. Although he has not made large world tours since the pandemic and limited his journeys to nearby territories -and friends- now the world is getting smaller and smaller.

He is accused of kidnapping a child from the occupied territories in Ukraine and illegally transferring them to Russia

The court understands “reasonable grounds” to believe that Putin “has individual criminal responsibility” for these crimess, either because of their “direct” commission or because they were unable to “exercise adequate control over the civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts.”

It said that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of population (children) and the illegal transfer of population (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

In dialogue with Infobae, Daria Herasymchuk, Zelensky’s chosen to recover the minors stolen by Russia, revealed that There are five scenarios where these kidnappings of minors occur.

He first scenario occurs when they have already killed the parents and, already orphans, they take them away.

The second scenario is when families pass through filtration centers at the border, there they separate the parents from the children and take them away.

The third scenario is when they occupy a city, they say they are the authority and They invent laws based on which they take children away from their parents. saying that the boys cannot live in those conditions, and they take them away.

The fourth case is when they invent rehabilitation camps, they take the boys from the houses and take them to these so-called camps, but for that they force the parents to sign a permission slip. This just happened in Kharkiv, in Kherson, in various areas. It is one of the most used methods. And what they do once they take them is start moving them from one rehabilitation camp to another, all in Russia. So they never come back…

And the last way they have to appropriate children is when they directly they take them from orphanages.

The numbers are not clear but even the most prudent versions are scary. Official Ukrainian sources speak of the fact that there are 16 thousand children confirmed that they were stolen by Russia and are now in that country. Of them, until the closing of this note, they had only managed to recover 307, but there are permanent (and secret) negotiations led by Daria.

The government of Volodymir ZelenskyWestern powers and human rights organizations accuse Putin’s troops of having committed at least 22 of the crimes and serious violations of the laws and customs applicable in international armed conflicts that appear in the Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

