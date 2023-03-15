Meet Your Maker is released for free with Playstation Plus in April

Although we are only halfway through the month of March, we already know about a game that will be available to all Playstation players with some form of PS Plus. Behavior Interactive, the studio behind Dead by Daylight, is releasing its new game, Meet Your Maker, in April, which will be completely free with PS Plus. Whether you play on Playstation 4 or Playstation 5, you will be able to download it on April 4th.

Meet your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players. Play solo or with a friend as you mastermind devious maze-like Outposts full of traps and guards, then gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations.

Gamespot