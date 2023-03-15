Brutal flop or black eye? DC Superhero could crash-land at the box office

There was a time in America when there was Captain Marvel the most popular superhero in the US. At the end of the 1940s, the New York publishing house landed Fawcett Comics with Black Adam’s nemesis, dressed in red leggings and a white cape, a veritable comic hit. Competitors like Superman or Batman were only left behind. In the early 1970s, the popular character was integrated into the DC superhero universe thanks to an acquisition. Since 2019, Captain Marvel has been mixing in the Shazam! also in the DC Extended Universe, whose future is sealed again.

Captain Marvel or Captain Marvel – who is the original?

Wait a moment! Is it about “Captain Marvel” Isn’t it about the MCU’s all-powerful, intergalactic superheroine? Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has recently faced negative rumors about herself and will be returning to big screens in The Marvels later this year. However, their version of Captain Marvel was invented by Marvel Comics almost 30 years later and has with the “Original” nothing to do with the competition.

The confusing naming convention is the result of one unregistered trademarks the designation “Captain Marvel”. Marvel Comics took the opportunity and secured the trademark rights at the name. The copyright of the character of about 12-year-old Billy Batson, who deals with the Exclaim “Shazam!” transformed into a Superman-esque hero with a lightning strike, but stayed put DC Comics. To clearly distinguish Captain Marvel from Marvel, comics and movies were titled “Shazam!”.

Will Shazam 2 flop at the box office?

The hero’s second screen adventure with the Lightning bolt on chest opens in cinemas this week. And if you can believe the first estimates of the box office analysts, then you can rather assume a flop. Even part 1 tore up no trees at the box office. Overall, Shazam played! $366 million worldwide a. Not a bad result considering that Captain Marvel was relatively unknown in 2019, unlike peers like Wonder Woman, Aquaman or The Flash. But it’s not really a screen hit either.

Part 2 is preparing to undercut this result. Analysts assume that Shazam! Fury of the Gods on its first weekend worldwide maximum $125 million will import. This total is well below the $158.6 million of the debut four years ago. As is often the case with superhero blockbusters, the second week at the box office will tell if audience interest holds up.

If the visitors stay away, it should Shazam 2 despite a slim production budget of 100 million US dollars (excluding marketing costs) make a significant loss for Warner. Since the DCEU has now been canceled anyway and a reboot with Superman and Batman is planned, the reluctance of the public is by no means surprising. If Captain Marvel crash landing or get away with a black eye, the next few weeks will tell.

