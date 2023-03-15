Meg White is criticized for her drumming skills... and Jack White's ex defended her

Without a doubt, The White Stripes was a rather peculiar band. When this duo appeared in the music industry, it blew their minds because they could sound like a complete band with just one guitar and drums. However, Some have always criticized Meg White’s bataca skills and believe it or not, in the middle of 2023 the conversation revived.

And it is that since Jack and Meg White released their debut album, there was a sector –mainly men– who began to judge the talent of the drummer, because some considered that it left much to be desired behind the hype. But now, in the era of the Internet of Things, the debate has reappeared and things have gotten intense.

Meg White criticized for her drumming talent on social media

It turns out that a few days ago, a journalist named Lachlan Marckay decided to criticize Meg White and her drumming skills on Twitterand of course that caused controversy in said social network. “The tragedy of The White Stripes is how great they would have been with a half-decent drummer.“Said this tweeter about Meg, but it did not stop there.

Marckay closed his controversial opinion by stating that “Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having sh*tty drums”. Of course after this comment about the White Stripes drummer, Lachlan deleted it and apologized to Meg but it was too late, because he got the Internet of Things on him..

This was the comment that the journalist made to criticize Meg White/Photo: Screenshot

Some musicians defended Meg White

After the journalist criticized Meg White for her talent in bataca, several famous musicians came out to defend her. So you will have an idea, Questlove –drummer for The Roots– gave his opinion about it and said that: “What’s wrong with music is people taking life from it like an Instagram filter, trying to achieve a musical perfection that doesn’t even work”.

In addition to Questlove, other musicians like Geoff Barrow from Portishead and Ruban Nielson from Unknown Mortal Orchestra also joined the conversation, mentioning that The White Stripes would not have been the same without the magic and power that Meg White gave them with the bataca (and we completely agree).

Questlove was among the first to support Meg White/Photo: Screenshot

Jack White’s ex-wife also came out for Meg White

But perhaps what surprised us most was that Jack White’s ex-wife Karen Elson joined the conversation on Twitter about Meg White’s ability to play the drums…just as they read it. The model simply and simply flattered the drummer and He left a little message for Lachlan Marckay in the style of Will Smith at the Oscars.

“Not only is Meg White a fantastic drummer, Jack (White) also said that the White Stripes would be nothing without her. To the journalist who criticized her, keep the name of my ex-husband’s ex-wife out of your fucking mouth. (Please and thank you)”.

This was the tweet published by Karen Elson, Jack White’s ex to defend Meg White/Photo: Screenshot

And you, what do you think about it? What is truly incredible is that in the middle of 2023 and After so many years of the separation of The White Stripes, the importance of Meg White within the band continues to be questionedbecause it is undeniable that she inspired a new generation of girl drummers.

