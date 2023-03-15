Korn, Nelly Furtado and Westlife: Prices, date, poster and what you should know about Machaca 2023

If something became clear to us, it is that the concert is coming hard for this year. A lot of shows are announced all the time for the concert and festival schedule for the coming months, but now we are keeping our eyes square because We already have the Machaca 2023 poster and we are sure it will surprise you.

For some years, This festival became one of the most striking not only in Monterrey, but also in all of Mexico.. And it is that the main attraction of Machaca is its lineup, since they always put together a very diverse selection of national and international bands and artists. With telling them that last year they had Slipknot and Belinda on the same bill…

Slipknot playing at Machaca 2022/Photo: Stephania Carmona

We already have the complete poster for Machaca 2023

For a few weeks we already knew that Korn and Westlife would be two of the main acts of Machaca 2023, which caused a lot of expectation. But now and after much mystery, We finally have the full lineup for the festival and hold on, because you’ll most likely want to head off to Monterrey.

To give you an idea and in addition to the headliners that we mentioned before, next June 24 at Fundidora Park bands and artists such as Nelly Furtado, Flo Rida, Hanson, All Time Low, Porter, Gran Sur and Calonchoalong with other acts that hit us straight into nostalgia, such as Sentidos Opuestos and Magneto. Here below we leave you the poster of Machaca 2023.

This is the full poster for Machaca 2023/Photo via Instagram: @machacafestival

How much are the tickets for Machaca 2023?

Now, if after checking the entire lineup of Machaca 2023, you wanted to travel to Monterrey to be present at the festival, we tell you that You can now buy your tickets through the official site of Machaca. And if you’re interested, Below we leave you the prices (already with charges), which are currently in phase 2:

VIP – $3960 pesos

Premium – $2400 pesos

General – $1800 pesos

But while we wait for the day to launch into Machaca 2023, Here below we leave you the official aftermovie of last yearso that they relive what happened in the most recent edition or are encouraged to travel to Monterrey to be part of this unique festival.

It may interest you