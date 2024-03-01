Messi heads Argentina’s list for friendlies in the United States

BUENOS AIRES.- The stellar Lionel Messi heads the team’s roster argentina world champion that coach Lionel Scaloni announced this Friday for next March’s friendlies against Costa Rica and El Salvador, to be played in the United States.

For these preparation meetings for the next Copa América 2024, which will also be played on American soil, Scaloni decided to call 26 players who work abroad, including several members of the team that was consecrated in Qatar 2022.

However, the Albiceleste driver reserved some surprises, such as the call-up of the young winger Valentín Barco, who emerged in Boca and recently joined English club Brighton, who has just completed a very good performance in the U-23 national team that he obtained in Venezuela. qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

At the back, Scaloni called up center back Marcos Senesi, who plays for English club Bournemouth in place of the injured Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), and also arranged for the return of Paulo Dybala, a great presence at AS Roma, who was absent in the latest commitments.

Lionel Scaloni (2).jpg Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, watches his players during training prior to the match against Ecuador at the start of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Tuesday, September 5, 2023. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

In search of promoting a renewal in some positions, the coach also called up Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Valentín Carboni (Monza, Italy) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

On the other hand, other players were not called up due to physical problems or tactical reasons, including Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest, England), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla, Spain), Guido Rodríguez (Betis, Spain) and Thiago Almada (Atlanta United).

The world champion Albiceleste will first play against El Salvador on March 22 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and four days later they will play against Costa Rica at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Originally, Argentina was going to play in March in China against the Africans Nigeria and Ivory Coast, but the tour of Asia was canceled and at the last minute the Argentine Football Association (AFA) had to look for alternatives for the friendly window, which is why it found response in the selected Central Americans.

Final call for Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, England), Franco Armani (River Plate), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands).

Defenders: Cristian Romero (Tottenham, England), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon, France), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica, Portugal), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese, Italy), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Gastón Pezzella (Betis, Spain), Valentín Barco (Brighton).

Flyers: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool, England), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea, England), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina, Italy) and Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton).

Strikers: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) and Valentin Carboni (Monza).

Source: AFP