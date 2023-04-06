Mexicans threaten you with death if you criticize Checo

Amsterdam, Netherlands.- The former Dutch Formula One driver, Christijan Albers, assures that it is dangerous to criticize Sergio Pérez because the Mexican fans are on top of you and even threaten you with death.

“Checo is creating a hype, if you write something about him that is not good, all those Mexicans will attack you with death threats and more,” he said on his De Telegraaf podcast.

The former F1 man, who drove 46 Grands Prix between 2004 and 2007, also stated that the tricolor will try to win the drivers’ title in 2023.

“He is going to have the opportunity to fight for the world championship in 2023, or at least he will try,” he declared.

Albers, who has criticized Checo in the past, added that he does not understand why the Mexican is called a great tire keeper and considered the “King of Urban Circuits.”

“That’s really a nonsense story. Max (Verstappen, his compatriot) has had that better under control for several seasons. He was also able to drive longer this weekend and set faster lap times.

“The second thing that bothers me, he is supposedly the god of street circuits, but the last time he was in Melbourne, which I think is more like a street circuit, we still saw the old-fashioned Verstappen-Perez gap there. And in free practice 3 it was the same as last year, half a second,” he said.

After three races in the season, Sergio Pérez, who adds one victory, is second in the drivers’ championship behind two-time champion and Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen.