Real: Valverde’s message for Vinicius

Author of a superb performance against FC Barcelona (0-4), Wednesday in the King’s Cup, Vinicius Jr (22 years old, 43 games and 20 goals in all competitions this season) has scored many times with his opponents. After the game, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde sent a clear message to the Brazilian winger urging him to keep his energy up.

“Yes, the result is very satisfying because the important thing was to qualify and we did that. But we have to think a little more. And I’m not just talking about the Barcelona players. has to do it. was part of football. Instead of enjoying the match, we take each other’s head…”, underlined the Uruguayan in front of the journalists.

Passed close to the red card in the second period, the Auriverde will have to stay square in the future.